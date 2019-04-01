The Steelers have released Burnett.

Burnett fell off the IDP radar last season, logging just 30 total tackles in 11 games in his first and only season with the Steelers. Whether the 30-year-old resurfaces on the fantasy radar in 2019 depends on where he ends up, but it seems unlikely he'll approach the statistical heights he reached during his peak years as a Green Bay Packer.

