Packers' Aaron Rodgers: May have broken collarbone

The Packers fear Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone during Sunday's game in Minnesota, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.

Rodgers is undergoing tests on his right arm to determine the extent of the damage, but the diagnosis isn't very encouraging for his ability to return in the short term. While the Packers figure out exactly what's hindering Rodgers, the offense will be helmed by third-year pro Brett Hundley.

