Rodgers (ribs/thumb) isn't practicing Wednesday, but coach Matt LaFleur said he expects the quarterback to practice at some point before Sunday's game in Chicago, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The Packers are known for being cautious with injured players, but that doesn't necessarily apply to Rodgers, who will turn 39 this week and needs to win at least four of his final five games (and probably all five) to have a shot at the playoffs. He's been playing through a thumb injury all year -- reportedly an avulsion fracture -- and was removed from Sunday's loss to the Eagles after hurting his ribs. Rodgers said Tuesday that he was encouraged by the results from a scan on his ribs Monday and thus expects to play this Sunday against the Bears. If not, Jordan Love will start for Green Bay.