Rodgers reportedly elected to pass on a two-year extension offer from the Packers this offseason, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter notes that Green Bay's offer would have kept Rodgers with the franchise for five more seasons, while making him the highest-paid player in football. After the veteran QB elected not to participate in the Packers' on-field activities this offseason, the focus now turns to whether he'll be out there when training camp opens July 28. There have been plenty of reports suggesting that Rodgers' future with the team is cloudy due to issues he has with management, but to date the Packers have insisted that they won't deal their star signal caller.