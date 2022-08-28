Bakhtiari (knee) remains questionable to play Week 1 versus the Bears, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Matt LeFleur said Saturday that he has "no idea" if Bakhtiari will be ready to go for Week 1. The left tackle has yet to return to the practice field after coming off the PUP list Sunday. Bakhtiari was limited to just 27 snaps last season after tearing his ACL in 2020.

More News