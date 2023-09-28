Alexander (back) is out for Thursday night's game against the Lions.
The cornerback missed the Packers' Week 3 win over the Saints with the same injury and then was a limited participant in practice Tuesday and Wednesday. The two-time All-Pro started Green Bay's first two games and recorded eight tackles and two passes defended.
