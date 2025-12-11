Reed (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

All of Reed, Matthew Golden (wrist), Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) and Savion Williams (foot) are operating with practice restrictions this week, so it'll be interesting to see who among them will ditch designations and enter the weekend healthy along with Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Bo Melton for Sunday's contest at Denver. In his first game action since Week 2 this past Sunday against the Bears, Reed gathered in all four targets for 31 yards and took two carries for 22 yards on a 47 percent snap share.