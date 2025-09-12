Reed suffered a broken collarbone in the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Commanders, Zach Jacobson of 247Sports.com reports.

Reed fell hard on his right shoulder in the end zone in the first quarter of Thursday's game and was quickly ruled out. Coach Matt LaFleur said that Reed will miss "a lot" of time, and that he'll land on injured reserve. Reed is expected to return at some point during the regular season, but he'll be sidelined until at least late October and almost certainly longer.