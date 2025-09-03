Reed (foot) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Reed got back on the practice field last Wednesday and then took part in a competitive team scrimmage in pads Thursday, after which it was revealed that his absence for the preceding three weeks was due to a Jones fracture in his left foot, per Jason Wilde of CBS Madison. After last Wednesday's session, he acknowledged to Wood that he isn't able to run routes without discomfort, so his DNP this Wednesday may be just maintenance to ensure he's as healthy as possible for Sunday's matchup with the Lions. Reed's activity level, or lack thereof, Thursday and/or Friday may provide insight into his odds to suit up Week 1.