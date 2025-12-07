Reed (foot/shoulder), who is officially questionable for Sunday's Week 14 matchup against Chicago, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Reed's last game action came in Week 2, when he broke his collarbone on an attempted catch versus Washington. The third-year wideout was designated to return Friday, Nov. 21, but he wasn't activated from IR until Saturday. That move signaled that Reed is likely to take the field in Sunday's big NFC North clash against the Bears. It remains to be seen if Reed will be under any sort of snap limit following the extended absence, but if he does suit up he should be among the top three in the Packers' wideout pecking order along with Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.