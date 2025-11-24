Reed (foot/shoulder) is listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Reed was limited in his return to practice last Friday, so though Green Bay isn't actually hosting an on-field session Monday, it's no surprise that the third-year pro isn't yet ready to handle reps without restrictions. It's possible Reed will need to log at least one full practice Tuesday and/or Wednesday in order to have a chance at coming off IR in time to suit up versus Detroit on Thanksgiving Day. In the event that Thursday's turnaround is too short a window for Reed, he should have a solid chance to return Week 14 against the Bears on Sunday, Dec. 7.