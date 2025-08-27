Reed (foot) practiced Wednesday, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

This marks Reed's first visible on-field work since the first week of August after dealing with a foot injury in the meantime. Earlier Wednesday, GM Brian Gutekunst said the Packers were "hopeful" that Reed would be able to suit up Week 1 against the Lions, according to Zach Jacobson of 247Sports.com. Considering Reed looked crisp while running routes and catching passes from QB Jordan Love (thumb), there's a decent chance he goes down as a full participant when Green Bay is required to post its first practice report of the season next Wednesday.