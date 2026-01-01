Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday that Love has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol but that Clayton Tune will start at quarterback for Sunday's regular-season finale on the road against Minnesota, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

Love is on track to sit during Week 18 action as Green Bay prioritizes maintaining the starting quarterback's health for the postseason, an unsurprising decision given that the team is already locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC side of the playoffs. LaFleur said the Packers are still working through the process of determining the backup for Tune, Weston Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports, with candidates presumably including both Malik Willis (shoulder/hamstring) and recent practice-squad signee Desmond Ridder. As such, Love wraps the regular season with 14 appearances, in which span he completed 291 of 439 pass attempts for 3,381 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed 47 times for 199 yards.