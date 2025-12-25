Love (left shoulder/concussion) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Ravens, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Both Love and backup QB Malik Willis (right shoulder/illness) received the same listing for Week 17 action, leaving the question of who will start under center for Green Bay in flux. Love must make his way through the protocol for head injuries after he made an early exit this past Saturday at Chicago due to a concussion, and he was listed as limited on all three practice reports this week, which indicates he has a few steps, including gaining clearance from an independent neurologist, to get through to be able to suit up this weekend. If Love isn't cleared ahead of Saturday's 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff, Willis seemingly would attempt to play through his own shoulder injury, plus the illness the kept him out of practice Wednesday.