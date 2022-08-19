Love will start Friday's preseason contest against the Saints, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
With Aaron Rodgers in street clothes for a second straight exhibition, Love will get a chance to direct the offense. It'll be interesting to see if he logs a full half like he did last Friday in San Francisco, but whenever he departs he'll hand things over to Danny Etling.
More News
-
Packers' Jordan Love: Mixed bag in preseason opener•
-
Packers' Jordan Love: Starting preseason opener•
-
Packers' Jordan Love: Set for backup duties again•
-
Packers' Jordan Love: Six appearances in second season•
-
Packers' Jordan Love: Struggles in extended appearance•
-
Packers' Jordan Love: First action since Week 11•