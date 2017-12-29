Packers' Jordy Nelson: Facing uncertain future

Nelson (shoulder) may be asked to take a pay cut or even released in the offseason, ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky reports.

Nelson had six touchdowns in the five games he and Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) both started and finished this season, but the veteran wideout otherwise was held out of the end zone completely while failing to top 35 yards in a game after Week 6. Brett Hundley's poor play obviously gets some of the blame, but it's impossible to completely absolve Nelson when considering that Davante Adams (concussion) continued to produce at a high level. Friday's announcement of a long-term extension for Adams brings Nelson's situation to the forefront, with the 32-year-old wideout entering the final season of his own contract, scheduled for a $9.25 million base salary in 2018. Even if he sticks around, Nelson is unlikely to regain his long-time standing as the No. 1 target in the Green Bay passing game, given that Adams has proven to be the superior player at this point in their respective careers. Slot receiver Randall Cobb also will be entering the final year of his contract and likewise seems to be in danger of facing an offseason ultimatum.