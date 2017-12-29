Packers' Jordy Nelson: Facing uncertain future
Nelson (shoulder) may be asked to take a pay cut or even released in the offseason, ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky reports.
Nelson had six touchdowns in the five games he and Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) both started and finished this season, but the veteran wideout otherwise was held out of the end zone completely while failing to top 35 yards in a game after Week 6. Brett Hundley's poor play obviously gets some of the blame, but it's impossible to completely absolve Nelson when considering that Davante Adams (concussion) continued to produce at a high level. Friday's announcement of a long-term extension for Adams brings Nelson's situation to the forefront, with the 32-year-old wideout entering the final season of his own contract, scheduled for a $9.25 million base salary in 2018. Even if he sticks around, Nelson is unlikely to regain his long-time standing as the No. 1 target in the Green Bay passing game, given that Adams has proven to be the superior player at this point in their respective careers. Slot receiver Randall Cobb also will be entering the final year of his contract and likewise seems to be in danger of facing an offseason ultimatum.
More News
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Will not play in Week 17•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Sitting out again Thursday•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Missing practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Ruled out with shoulder injury•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Suffers shoulder injury Saturday•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Stuck with Hundley at quarterback•
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...