Packers' Josh Jacobs: Another limited session
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jacobs (calf) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Jacobs played through a calf injury during this past Sunday's win at Arizona, notching 14 touches for 58 yards from scrimmage and two rushing TDs on a 53 percent snap share. After the running back's limited practice Wednesday, coach Matt LaFleur told Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site on Thursday that Jacobs was "begging for more reps." Jacobs has yet to take on a full allotment of on-field work this week, meaning Friday's session likely will be key for him to avoid a designation ahead of Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
