Packers' Josh Jacobs: Another quick preseason appearance
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jacobs rushed the ball one time for five yards in Saturday's 20-7 preseason win over the Seahawks.
Jacobs suited up for the second time this preseason and once again made a very quick appearance. He took a carry on the first play of the game and then departed the contest to ensure he's ready for a Week 1 matchup against the Lions. Jacobs should be in line for a heavy workload once again as the Packers' clear workhorse back.
