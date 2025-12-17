Jacobs (knee/ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

After sitting out Tuesday's walkthrough due to lingering knee and ankle injuries, Jacobs told Ryan Wood of USA Today that he intends to play Saturday at Chicago, adding, "For me, it's harder to watch games than it is to play hurt." Jacobs had a significant limp in the locker room Tuesday while also wearing a knee brace, but if he follows a similar practice regimen to last week, he'd log a limited practice Thursday before being listed as questionable for Week 16 action. With Chris Brooks (chest) limited this week, Emanuel Wilson is the only healthy RB on the Packers' active roster.