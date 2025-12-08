Jacobs handled 20 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown while grabbing both of his targets for six yards in Sunday's 28-21 win over the Bears.

Jacobs was limited early in the practice week with the same knee injury he picked up in Week 12 before being cleared of the designation with a full practice on Friday. The 27-year-old showed no limitations while handling 20 out of 23 backfield carries in the win over Chicago. Jacobs' touchdown run in the fourth quarter was the talented runner's 12th trip of the season and first since Week 10. With his health back in order, Jacobs is shaping up to be an RB1 for fantasy managers as the playoff schedule approaches.