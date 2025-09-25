Packers' Josh Jacobs: Limited Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jacobs (ankle) was limited at Thursday's practice.
Jacobs appears to be following the same LP/LP/LP practice regimen from last week due to an ankle issue, which, if it's officially replicated, will mean the running back doesn't carry a designation into the weekend. He's been afforded plenty of carries (58) this season but is averaging just 3.1 YPC, and he also has just six catches through three contests. Jacobs also saw his streak of games with a rushing touchdown end at 11 in this past Sunday's loss at Cleveland.
