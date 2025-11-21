Jacobs (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Jacobs missed the second half of last week's win over the Giants, but testing Monday revealed nothing more than a contusion, which allowed for a return to limited practice participation Thursday and Friday. Emanuel Wilson will take over as the lead runner if Jacobs ends up inactive ahead of a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday. An upcoming matchup with the Lions on Thanksgiving Day could influence Green Bay's decision on Jacobs, though both games are crucial if the Packers hope to win the NFC North and not just fight for a wild card.