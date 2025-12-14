Jacobs (knee) is listed as active Sunday at Denver, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Jacobs has been tending to a knee injury since he sustained it during a Week 11 win at the Giants, sitting out Week 12 but leading the Packers backfield the last two games. He then experienced renewed stiffness and swelling in the knee in the wake of last Sunday's victory against the Bears, sitting out practice Wednesday and Thursday before logging a limited session Friday. Despite Jacobs being tagged as questionable entering the weekend, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Saturday evening that he was expected to play Week 15, which has been confirmed. With No. 2 RB Emanuel Wilson dealing with an illness but still active Sunday, Jacobs should be Green Bay's primary option out of the backfield, while Chris Brooks also is on hand for snaps.