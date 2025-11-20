Jacobs (knee) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Jacobs was capped to individual drills during the Packers' second Week 12 session, after which he touched on the nature of the injuries that knocked him out of this past Sunday's win at the Giants in the second quarter. He told Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site that he suffered a bone bruise in his knee and a thigh contusion, but the swelling has gone down significantly since then. Jacobs also said that he needs to regain range of motion in the leg in question, meaning Friday's practice likely will be key for his chances to suit up Sunday against the Vikings. Emanuel Wilson is poised to take on most of the backfield work if Jacobs is inhibited or sidelined this weekend, with Chris Brooks on hand for touches as well.