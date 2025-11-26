Jacobs (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Lions, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Jacobs suffered a bone bruise in his knee early during Green Bay's win over the Giants in Week 11 and was forced to sit out the team's win over the Vikings in Week 12, but he'll take the field for Thanksgiving Day's road divisional showdown against Detroit. The fact that Jacobs has avoided an injury designation entirely bodes well for his odds of immediately returning to his usual workhorse role versus the Lions, though it's worth noting that he remained limited in practice Wednesday. As such, it's possible Emanuel Wilson handles greater touches than usual in his complementary No. 2 role, especially after his impressive performance versus Minnesota.