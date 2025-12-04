Packers' Josh Jacobs: Remains limited Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jacobs (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.
Jacobs continues to deal with a lingering bone bruise in his knee that sidelined him Week 12 against the Vikings, but he returned last Thursday at Detroit and reeled off 91 yards from scrimmage on 18 touches. Friday's injury report will reveal if he enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's showdown with the Bears or cleared for action entirely.
More News
-
Packers' Josh Jacobs: Limited Wednesday•
-
Packers' Josh Jacobs: Racks up 18 touches in return•
-
Packers' Josh Jacobs: Ready for Thursday's game•
-
Packers' Josh Jacobs: Expected to suit up Thursday•
-
Packers' Josh Jacobs: Stays limited Tuesday•
-
Packers' Josh Jacobs: Estimated as limited participant•