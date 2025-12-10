Jacobs (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Schneidmann suggests Jacobs' absence is likely just maintenance for the knee injury that he played through the past two games (after missing Week 12). Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that Jacobs was riding a stationary bike and doing work off to the side while his teammates practiced Wednesday. A return to practice Thursday would confirm that Jacobs is on track to play through the knee injury again.