Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that Jacobs (knee) is unlikely to practice Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. "He's been battling through it. We'll see," LaFleur said, regarding Jacobs' status for Sunday's game in Denver.

Jacobs first sustained his knee injury in the Packers' Week 11 win over the Giants, but after sitting out a Week 12 victory over Minnesota, he returned to a leading role out of the backfield for both of the past two games. However, the 27-year-old is feeling a bit more banged up than anticipated after handling 22 touches in this past Sunday's win over the Bears, prompting the Packers to take a cautious approach with him in practice this week. With Jacobs set to go down as a non-participant for the second straight day, he'll likely need to practice in some fashion Friday for fantasy managers to feel good about his chances of playing against Denver.