Jacobs (knee/ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game in Chicago, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Jacobs didn't practice this week after aggravating the knee issue this past Sunday at Denver that's been bothering him since he suffered the initial injury in Week 11 at the Giants. He sat out Week 12 against the Vikings, but he's been able to log at least a 50 percent snap share the last three games en route to 54 touches for 275 yards from scrimmage and three total TDs during that span. Coach Matt LaFleur told Matt Schneidman of The Athletic on Thursday that the Packers will take the decision on Jacobs' status for Saturday up until game time, meaning his status will be confirmed, one way or another, about 90 minutes before an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks (chest, questionable) are the RBs on hand in the event Jacobs is inhibited or sidelined this weekend.