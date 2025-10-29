Jacobs (calf) was limited in practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

For a second week in a row, Jacobs is kicking it off with a cap on his reps due to a lingering calf injury. However, he was able to suit up this past Sunday at Pittsburgh and log a 54 percent snap share on his way to 16 touches for 45 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD. Jacobs will have two more chances to get back to all activity this week before the Packers potentially clear him again ahead of Sunday's contest against the Panthers.