Jacobs was limited in practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

The Packers' ground game has struggled to get going through two contests, but Jacobs still has churned out 150 yards and two touchdowns on 42 carries while hauling in his only target for four yards. Coming off nearly a week of rest since last Thursday's win against the Commanders, though, Jacobs wasn't able to handle a full allotment of reps Wednesday as Green Bay prepares for Sunday's contest at Cleveland.