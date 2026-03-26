Parsons (knee) is projected to miss the first three or four weeks of the regular season as he recovers from a torn ACL, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Parsons underwent surgery shortly before the calendar flipped to 2026 to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. The recovery process typically takes around nine months, so Parsons still has a chance to be available by the time the regular season kicks off in September, but a multi-game absence is the likeliest scenario at this point.