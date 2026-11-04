Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that Parsons (knee) will be designated for return from the reserve/PUP list and will take part in individual work during Wednesday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Parsons will take part in practice for the first time in nearly 11 months, after a lengthy recovery from surgery to repair the ACL in his left knee, which he tore in a Dec. 14, 2025 game against the Broncos. Though LaFleur confirmed that Parsons has been cleared for full activity, the Packers are expected to limit the star edge rusher to individual work throughout Week 9. Parsons is then expected to advance to team work in Week 10, and if his knee continues to respond well to practice coming out of a Week 11 bye, he'll likely be activated from the PUP list to make his 2026 debut Nov. 25 versus the Rams.