Packers' Micah Parsons: Targeting mid-October return

Parsons (knee) said Wednesday that the Packers have a firm nine-month rehab rule for players recovering from ACL tears, making mid-October of 2026 his tentative return date, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Parsons underwent surgery to repair a torn left ACL on Dec. 29 of the 2025 season, and he also revealed Wednesday that he had an additional procedure to "clean up" his meniscus. Given the star pass-rusher's importance for not only the 2026 campaign, but also Green Bay's long-term plans, it's no surprise to see the Packers take every precaution with his recovery. Parsons will likely be placed on the PUP list at the start of training camp and remain sidelined during the early portion of the regular season. Until Parsons is back on the field, Brenton Cox and rookie fourth-round pick Dani Dennis-Sutton will be candidates for expanded workloads alongside Lukas Van Ness.