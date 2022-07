The Packers have placed Walker on the non-football injury list due to an undisclosed issue, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Walker was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Packers after finishing his collegiate career at Penn State as a three-year starter at left tackle. It is unclear what injury he is dealing with, but a return to training camp sooner than later would be beneficial, as he will be competing for a spot on the team's final roster.