Coach Matt LaFleur suggested Thursday that Walker isn't set in stone as the Packers' starting left tackle, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

"We'll see," said LaFleur, who noted the team has multiple options at the position. Walker started all 17 regular-season games at the position last season, but 2024 first-rounder Jordan Morgan seems to be pushing Walker for the job. Walker started training camp on active/NFI and also missed practice time with a groin issue this summer. Morgan appeared in just six contests as a rookie.