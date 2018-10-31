Packers' Tra Carson: Promoted to active roster
Carson was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday.
Carson signed with Green Bay's practice squad earlier in October, and now he will serve as the third running back behind Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams. General manager Brian Gutekunst alluded to the notion of signing another running back after trading Ty Montgomery to the Ravens, and Carson appears to be that player. The 5-foot-11, 228-pound running back spent his rookie season on the Bengals' practice squad and was waived by Cincinnati after Week 2 of this season. Before that, Carson rushed for 2,075 yards and 19 touchdowns over 36 games with Texas A&M.
