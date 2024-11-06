Thielen (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The Panthers haven't said anything about a setback, but it's possible that's what happened, in light of Thielen missing practice Friday and now Wednesday (after being a limited participant for the first two sessions last week). He's been practicing since Oct. 23 and will need to be activated from injured reserve next week even if he's not ready to play, unless the Panthers want him ruled out for the rest of the season. The absence from practice Wednesday suggests Thielen doesn't have great odds to play this Sunday against the Giants in Munich.