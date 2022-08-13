Mayfield completed four of seven passes for 45 yards in Saturday's 23-21 preseason win over the Commanders.

Mayfield started the game and led the offense to a field goal on his only possession. He connected for gains of 19 and 15 yards with Shi Smith and also dumped off a few passes to fullback Giovanni Ricci to account for most of his yardage. It was a relatively positive appearance for Mayfield as he battles for the starting job in Carolina with Sam Darnold. However, after the game, coach Matt Rhule said that no decision has been made about the Week 1 starter, per Augusta Stone of the Panther's official site.