The Panthers have named Mayfield as their starting quarterback ahead of Week 1, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

The decision was relayed Monday by head coach Matt Rhule, with Mayfield now set to start the Panthers' Week 1 contest against the Browns. Meanwhile, Sam Darnold is slated to serve as the team's No. 2 QB, with P.J. Walker in line to slot in as the Carolina's third signal caller, given that rookie Matt Corral is sidelined by a foot injury. The Panthers plan to start Mayfield in their preseason finale Friday against Buffalo, giving him a few more reps to warm up for Week 1, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.