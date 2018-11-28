Panthers' Da'Norris Searcy: Designated for return
Searcy (concussion) has been designated for return by the Panthers, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Searcy has already sat out eight games because of the concussion, allowing him to return at any time during the 21-day window that opens following his designation for return. It's unclear exactly how soon the Panthers anticipate Searcy returning from the issue and the signing of Eric Reid during Searcy's absence could complicate the Panthers' safety spot when Searcy is cleared to return.
