Searcy (concussion) won't be activated off injured reserve for Sunday's game at Cleveland, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

Searcy was designated to return off injured reserve last week but will have to wait at least another week before returning to game action. The Panthers have until Dec. 19 to bring the 30-year-old onto the 53-man roster or he will revert to injured reserve for the rest of the season.