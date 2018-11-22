Searcy (concussion) worked on the side with trainers at practice Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Searcy landed on injured reserve after suffering the concussion Week 2 against the Falcons and is eligible to return this week, though he has yet to officially be given the IR-return designation. If the 30-year-old is designated to return, he would then have a 21-day practice window in which he could be activated, or will remain on IR for the duration of the season. The Panthers signed Eric Reid to start at safety opposite Mike Adams after Searcy was placed on IR, so the team can remain cautious with his return.