Panthers' Hunter Renfrow: Healthy scratch again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Renfrow (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills, Darin Gantt of the Panther's official site reports.
Renfrow will be a healthy scratch for a second-straight week, which coincides with the return of Jalen Coker from injured reserve. Coker will join Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, Jimmy Horn and Brycen Tremayne as Carolina's active wide receivers for Sunday's home game against Buffalo. Renfrow's next opportunity to play will be Week 9 against the Packers on Sunday, Nov. 2.
More News
-
Panthers' Hunter Renfrow: Inactive Sunday•
-
Panthers' Hunter Renfrow: Crucial catch vs. Dallas•
-
Panthers' Hunter Renfrow: Another quiet outing•
-
Panthers' Hunter Renfrow: Just two catches versus Pats•
-
Panthers' Hunter Renfrow: Held to six yards•
-
Panthers' Hunter Renfrow: Hauls in two scores Sunday•