Renfrow (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills, Darin Gantt of the Panther's official site reports.

Renfrow will be a healthy scratch for a second-straight week, which coincides with the return of Jalen Coker from injured reserve. Coker will join Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, Jimmy Horn and Brycen Tremayne as Carolina's active wide receivers for Sunday's home game against Buffalo. Renfrow's next opportunity to play will be Week 9 against the Packers on Sunday, Nov. 2.