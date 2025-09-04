Renfrow is listed as a starter on Carolina's first unofficial depth chart of the regular season.

Renfrow re-signed with the Panthers on Saturday after being released on cutdown day. He spent training camp with Carolina and is set to operate in the slot while Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette work on the outside. Renfrow's ascent up the depth chart was spurred on by the Panthers trading fellow veteran slot receiver Adam Thielen to Minnesota and Jalen Coker (quadriceps) going on IR.