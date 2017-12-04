Shepard caught three of five targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Saints.

Shepard finished third on the Panthers in targets and produced his second best yardage total since Week 1. His role as the team's No. 2 receiver simply isn't equating with regular production, as evidenced by zero-catch outings in two of his past four games. A Week 14 matchup with Minnesota is unlikely to make things any better.