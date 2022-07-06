Darnold is now in line to compete with Baker Mayfield -- who Carolina traded for Wednesday -- for the team's starting QB job, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Following the deal, Darnold, the No. 3 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, is now set to enter a training camp competition with Mayfield, the top overall selection in that draft. While nothing will be handed to Mayfield, it stands to reason that the Panthers wouldn't have dealt for him had Darnold been viewed as the team's clear-cut answer at quarterback. The 25-year-old is coming off an uneven 2021 campaign -- his first with Carolina -- in which he logged 2,527 passing yards, while compiling a 9:13 TD:INT ratio in 12 games. For his part, Mayfield is reportedly past an injury to his non-throwing shoulder that hampered him last season with the Browns.