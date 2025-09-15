Panthers' Xavier Legette: Disappoints in Week 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Legette caught one of eight targets for minus-2 yards in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Cardinals.
The second-year wideout has managed just four receptions for eight yards through two games this season, a concerning start considering the Panthers attempted 90 passes over that span. However, there's still reason for optimism regarding Legette's season-long fantasy output, as his 15 targets tie Hunter Renfrow for the second-most on the team. Legette will look to turn that volume into production in a divisional matchup against the Falcons in Week 3.
More News
-
Panthers' Xavier Legette: Does little with Week 1 volume•
-
Panthers' Xavier Legette: Not in line to play Thursday•
-
Panthers' Xavier Legette: Impressing at camp•
-
Panthers' Xavier Legette: Recovering from foot surgery•
-
Panthers' Xavier Legette: Catches three passes vs. Falcons•
-
Panthers' Xavier Legette: Suiting up in Week 18•