Legette caught one of eight targets for minus-2 yards in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Cardinals.

The second-year wideout has managed just four receptions for eight yards through two games this season, a concerning start considering the Panthers attempted 90 passes over that span. However, there's still reason for optimism regarding Legette's season-long fantasy output, as his 15 targets tie Hunter Renfrow for the second-most on the team. Legette will look to turn that volume into production in a divisional matchup against the Falcons in Week 3.