Parker (knee) practiced on a limited basis Tuesday.
With another limited listing under his belt during Week 12 prep, Parker has just one more chance to get back to all activity before the Patriots potentially tab him with a designation for Thursday's game at Minnesota. In his first action since Week 8 this past Sunday versus the Jets, he reeled in both of his targets for 19 yards.
