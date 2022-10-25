Parker recorded three receptions on five targets for 68 yards in Monday's 33-14 loss to the Bears.

Even with Nelson Agholor back in the mix and Tyquan Thornton claiming a bigger role in the New England offense, Parker led the Patriots' receiving corps with 68 yards. He did his damage primarily on contested jump balls, highlighted by a 43-yard gain midway through the second quarter to set up a touchdown for Rhamondre Stevenson. With several quality options among the team's receiver corps, it's difficult to project consistent volume for Parker, though he now has at least five targets and 60 yards in each of his last two games.